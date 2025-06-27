Left Menu

Wimbledon: Celebrating Decades of Legendary Moments

Explore key anniversaries at Wimbledon, from Arthur Ashe's historic 1975 victory to Serena Williams' 2015 triumph. This retrospective highlights groundbreaking achievements and iconic matches spanning decades, culminating in the 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19. Relive unforgettable moments that define tennis history at the All England Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:31 IST
Wimbledon: Celebrating Decades of Legendary Moments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

This year marks significant anniversaries for Wimbledon, the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament. In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win the singles title, while Billie Jean King claimed her sixth and final singles championship. Meanwhile, 1980 saw Bjorn Borg secure his fifth consecutive win in a legendary match against John McEnroe.

The spotlight in 1985 was on Anne White's controversial white bodysuit. Five years later, in 1990, Martina Navratilova clinched her ninth Wimbledon title. Fast forward to 2000, Pete Sampras claimed his seventh Wimbledon and record 13th Grand Slam title. The epic 2010 match between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut led to subsequent rule changes.

Serena Williams' "Serena Slam" in 2015 made her the oldest woman to win a major singles title. Finally, the unprecedented cancellation of Wimbledon in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a somber moment, marking the first such instance since World War II, illustrating the tournament's resilience and historical evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025