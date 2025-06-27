Wimbledon: Celebrating Decades of Legendary Moments

This year marks significant anniversaries for Wimbledon, the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament. In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win the singles title, while Billie Jean King claimed her sixth and final singles championship. Meanwhile, 1980 saw Bjorn Borg secure his fifth consecutive win in a legendary match against John McEnroe.

The spotlight in 1985 was on Anne White's controversial white bodysuit. Five years later, in 1990, Martina Navratilova clinched her ninth Wimbledon title. Fast forward to 2000, Pete Sampras claimed his seventh Wimbledon and record 13th Grand Slam title. The epic 2010 match between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut led to subsequent rule changes.

Serena Williams' "Serena Slam" in 2015 made her the oldest woman to win a major singles title. Finally, the unprecedented cancellation of Wimbledon in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a somber moment, marking the first such instance since World War II, illustrating the tournament's resilience and historical evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)