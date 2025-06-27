Stalin Unveils New Educational Infrastructure in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has inaugurated new school facilities including buildings and amenities worth Rs 13.94 crore at the Sri Ekambaranathar Matriculation School and Anjugam Primary School. The education assistance program distributed Rs 10,000 along with school bags and cycles to students.

The investment includes a three-floor classroom structure costing Rs 11.15 crore and additional facilities like a dining hall, auditorium, playground, and renovated toilets for Rs 2.79 crore, enhancing the learning environment profoundly.

In a related event, CM Stalin kicked off a seminar organized by Sahitya Akademi at JNU, speaking on the initiative to install a statue of Tamil savant Thiruvalluvar on the JNU campus in New Delhi, with JNU Vice-Chancellor and other dignitaries present.

(With inputs from agencies.)