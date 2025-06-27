Reviving Sanskrit: Nepal's Call for Preservation

Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel has addressed the decline in Sanskrit use, attributing it to past educational restrictions that limited access for women and specific groups. His remarks came during the 19th World Sanskrit Conference's opening session, underscoring Nepal's dedication to revitalizing this ancient language.

The conference, organized by Nepal Sanskrit University, has convened stakeholders from around the globe. Participants hail primarily from India, Europe, and the United States, uniting scholars, researchers, and practitioners to discuss and promote Sanskrit's global significance.

President Paudel highlighted Nepal's deep-rooted connection to Sanskrit, supported by over 200 historical inscriptions. He emphasized that Sanskrit's historical ties to Nepal are evident since the Licchavi and Malla periods, aiming for increased preservation efforts. Indian religious teacher Chinna Jeeyar Swami praised Sanskrit's unifying power through the Vedas.

(With inputs from agencies.)