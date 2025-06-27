Left Menu

Reviving Sanskrit: Nepal's Call for Preservation

Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel highlights the decline of Sanskrit due to historical educational restrictions on women and certain groups. At the World Sanskrit Conference, he emphasized Nepal's rich heritage and the government's commitment to preserving and promoting the language. The conference gathers global scholars and enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:07 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel has addressed the decline in Sanskrit use, attributing it to past educational restrictions that limited access for women and specific groups. His remarks came during the 19th World Sanskrit Conference's opening session, underscoring Nepal's dedication to revitalizing this ancient language.

The conference, organized by Nepal Sanskrit University, has convened stakeholders from around the globe. Participants hail primarily from India, Europe, and the United States, uniting scholars, researchers, and practitioners to discuss and promote Sanskrit's global significance.

President Paudel highlighted Nepal's deep-rooted connection to Sanskrit, supported by over 200 historical inscriptions. He emphasized that Sanskrit's historical ties to Nepal are evident since the Licchavi and Malla periods, aiming for increased preservation efforts. Indian religious teacher Chinna Jeeyar Swami praised Sanskrit's unifying power through the Vedas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

