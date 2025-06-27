Left Menu

Historic Rath Yatra in Puri Faces Unusual Delay

The annual Rath Yatra in Puri faced an unusual delay as Lord Balabhadra’s chariot got stuck. Devotees, who gathered in large numbers owing to favorable weather, will have another chance to pull the chariots. The festival continued smoothly with all rituals completed, amidst heightened security measures and cultural performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Rath Yatra in Puri encountered a rare delay on Friday when Lord Balabhadra's Taladwaja chariot stalled, preventing the processions from reaching Gundicha Temple. Despite the setback, all rituals were conducted as per schedule and the situation was managed without any accidents or incidents, according to Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

The delay resulted from a larger-than-usual devotees' turnout due to favorable weather conditions, leading the authorities to postpone chariot pulling activities to the next day. Minister Harichandan assured devotees that they would have another opportunity to pull Lord Jagannath's chariot, with the festivities expected to resume smoothly.

The prestigious event drew notable figures, including Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, amid tight security, with over 10,000 personnel deployed. As the chariots were pulled amid enthusiastic cheers of 'Jai Jagannath,' the city witnessed a vibrant display of cultural heritage involving Odissi dancers, musicians, and folk performers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

