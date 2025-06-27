Left Menu

Illegal Old Age Home Exposed: 42 Elderly Rescued from Deplorable Conditions

A police raid revealed disturbing conditions at an illegal old age home in Uttar Pradesh, where 42 elderly people were found in deplorable circumstances. The home, operated by Jan Kalyan Trust, had residents tied up and inadequately clothed. Authorities are taking action to relocate the residents and seal the facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking discovery unfolded during a police raid as 42 elderly individuals were liberated from an illegal old age home in Uttar Pradesh, officials revealed on Friday. Harrowing conditions were exposed, with some residents bound, others improperly clothed, and many confined to squalid rooms resembling basements.

The joint operation, conducted on Thursday with the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission and State Welfare Department, uncovered severe violations at Anand Niketan Vridha Seva Ashram, managed by Jan Kalyan Trust established in 1989. The state's Social Welfare Minister, Asim Arun, confirmed the government's awareness and has demanded a comprehensive report from district authorities.

Meenakshi Bharala, a women's commission member, criticized the unlawful operations. "An elderly woman was found tied up, and numerous others, including men, were inadequately clothed," she highlighted. "Immediate actions are underway to relocate the residents to government-sanctioned facilities," she added. The administration is set to seal the facility during the relocation process.

