Illegal Old Age Home Exposed: 42 Elderly Rescued from Deplorable Conditions

A shocking discovery unfolded during a police raid as 42 elderly individuals were liberated from an illegal old age home in Uttar Pradesh, officials revealed on Friday. Harrowing conditions were exposed, with some residents bound, others improperly clothed, and many confined to squalid rooms resembling basements.

The joint operation, conducted on Thursday with the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission and State Welfare Department, uncovered severe violations at Anand Niketan Vridha Seva Ashram, managed by Jan Kalyan Trust established in 1989. The state's Social Welfare Minister, Asim Arun, confirmed the government's awareness and has demanded a comprehensive report from district authorities.

Meenakshi Bharala, a women's commission member, criticized the unlawful operations. "An elderly woman was found tied up, and numerous others, including men, were inadequately clothed," she highlighted. "Immediate actions are underway to relocate the residents to government-sanctioned facilities," she added. The administration is set to seal the facility during the relocation process.