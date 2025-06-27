Left Menu

RSS Celebrates Centenary with Nationwide Outreach and Lecture Series

The RSS is preparing for its centenary celebrations with extensive plans, including nationwide Hindu conferences and a lecture series by its chief Mohan Bhagwat. The events aim to strengthen community ties, featuring a massive public outreach program to spread the RSS message across India.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is gearing up for its 100th anniversary with an extensive lineup of events across India, including a series of lectures by its chief Mohan Bhagwat. The celebrations will kick off with a three-day lecture event on August 26 in Delhi, followed by similar events in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

According to Anil Gupta, the RSS' Delhi prant general secretary, the organization will also launch a nationwide public contact program during its centenary year. This initiative aims to reach out to the masses through an array of community meetings and Hindu conferences—referred to as 'Hindu sammelans'—scheduled throughout the country.

Gupta announced these plans while addressing an event held by the RSS-affiliated Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra (IVSK), during which mediapersons were honored with the 'Devarishi Narad Patrakar Samman 2025'. He emphasized the unprecedented scale of the outreach effort, stating it will surpass any similar initiative by other organizations globally.

