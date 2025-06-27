Lewis Capaldi's Emotional Return: A Glastonbury Moment of Triumph

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi returned to the Glastonbury Festival on Friday, marking his comeback with an emotional performance that concluded a two-year hiatus. His difficulties during a previous appearance, along with a focus on mental health, had kept him away.

The 28-year-old performed a surprise set that was eagerly anticipated by a large crowd. Introducing his new single 'Survive', Capaldi candidly addressed his mental health challenges, ending his set with the poignant 'Someone You Loved'.

Festival-goers were treated to a star-studded lineup, featuring Lorde, who delivered a powerful performance of tracks from her new album 'Virgin'. Other notable acts included Supergrass, marking their return to the Pyramid Stage, and The 1975 as headline performers.

