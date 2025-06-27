Left Menu

Lewis Capaldi's Emotional Return: A Glastonbury Moment of Triumph

Lewis Capaldi made a heartfelt return to Glastonbury Festival, performing an emotional set two years after experiencing difficulties due to mental health challenges. He completed his performance, including his new single 'Survive', to an enthusiastic crowd. Other festival highlights included performances by Lorde, Supergrass, and The 1975.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi returned to the Glastonbury Festival on Friday, marking his comeback with an emotional performance that concluded a two-year hiatus. His difficulties during a previous appearance, along with a focus on mental health, had kept him away.

The 28-year-old performed a surprise set that was eagerly anticipated by a large crowd. Introducing his new single 'Survive', Capaldi candidly addressed his mental health challenges, ending his set with the poignant 'Someone You Loved'.

Festival-goers were treated to a star-studded lineup, featuring Lorde, who delivered a powerful performance of tracks from her new album 'Virgin'. Other notable acts included Supergrass, marking their return to the Pyramid Stage, and The 1975 as headline performers.

