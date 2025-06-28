Breaking Boundaries: Commander Ronie Chowpoo's Pioneering Naval Command

Commander Ronie Chowpoo of Arunachal Pradesh has been appointed as the first officer from the state to lead a frontline naval warship in the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet.

This remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone and offers inspiration to the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chowpoo, commissioned into the Navy's executive branch in 2008, has extensive expertise in communication and electronic warfare. He has served on several key warships and held crucial operational positions at various naval headquarters.

