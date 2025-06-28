Left Menu

Breaking Boundaries: Commander Ronie Chowpoo's Pioneering Naval Command

Commander Ronie Chowpoo from Arunachal Pradesh is the first officer from the state to lead a frontline Indian naval warship in the Eastern Fleet. His achievement is a significant milestone, serving as an inspiration to youth. Commissioned in 2008, Chowpoo's career reflects determination and excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:15 IST
Commander Ronie Chowpoo of Arunachal Pradesh has been appointed as the first officer from the state to lead a frontline naval warship in the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet.

This remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone and offers inspiration to the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chowpoo, commissioned into the Navy's executive branch in 2008, has extensive expertise in communication and electronic warfare. He has served on several key warships and held crucial operational positions at various naval headquarters.

