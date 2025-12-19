Rory McIlroy: Sports Personality of the Year Triumph

Rory McIlroy has been honored with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award following a stellar 2025, which saw him clinching the Masters to complete a career Grand Slam and leading Team Europe to a Ryder Cup victory.

The 36-year-old golfer surpassed England's rugby hero Ellie Kildunne and Formula 1 champion Lando Norris in the public voting, becoming the first golfer since Nick Faldo in 1989 to earn the accolade.

In addition to his Masters triumph, McIlroy secured The Players Championship, the Irish Open, and a fourth consecutive Race to Dubai title, solidifying his position as Europe's top player. His contributions in the Ryder Cup were instrumental in Europe's historic away victory.