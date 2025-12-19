Left Menu

Rory McIlroy: Sports Personality of the Year Triumph

Rory McIlroy was awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year after a landmark 2025, in which he completed the career Grand Slam by winning the Masters and helped Team Europe secure a Ryder Cup victory. This accolade marks his first win in this prestigious recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salford | Updated: 19-12-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 09:27 IST
Rory McIlroy: Sports Personality of the Year Triumph
Rory McIlroy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rory McIlroy has been honored with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award following a stellar 2025, which saw him clinching the Masters to complete a career Grand Slam and leading Team Europe to a Ryder Cup victory.

The 36-year-old golfer surpassed England's rugby hero Ellie Kildunne and Formula 1 champion Lando Norris in the public voting, becoming the first golfer since Nick Faldo in 1989 to earn the accolade.

In addition to his Masters triumph, McIlroy secured The Players Championship, the Irish Open, and a fourth consecutive Race to Dubai title, solidifying his position as Europe's top player. His contributions in the Ryder Cup were instrumental in Europe's historic away victory.

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025