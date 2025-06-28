Left Menu

Farewell to the Icon: Remembering Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala, famed for her 'Kaanta Laga' single, passed away at 42 from a suspected cardiac arrest. Last rites were held in Mumbai. Her sudden demise shocked many, with friends like Mika Singh attending the funeral. Jariwala gained fame with music videos and TV reality shows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:50 IST
Shefali Jariwala
  • Country:
  • India

On a somber Saturday evening, the entertainment industry bid farewell to Shefali Jariwala, best known for her hit single 'Kaanta Laga'. The last rites took place at the Oshiwara Hindu crematorium in Mumbai, where family and friends gathered to pay their respects.

At just 42, Jariwala's sudden passing on Friday night allegedly due to a cardiac arrest, left many in disbelief. However, the official cause of death remains to be confirmed. Her actor-husband, Parag Tyagi, led the funeral proceedings, joined by her father and sister.

The news of her passing resonated across the industry, with notable figures and celebrities, including Mika Singh and Vikas Gupta, grieving the loss. Throughout her career, Jariwala continued to captivate audiences with her roles in reality TV shows like 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 13'.

