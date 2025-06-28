Bharat Mata Ki Jai Echoes from Space

Amidst the vast expanse of space, India's historic presence was felt as astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla conversed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the International Space Station.

The interaction, which resonated with the patriotic chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' marked a significant milestone for India's space endeavors, particularly the Mission Gaganyaan.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of Shukla's mission not only as a personal achievement but as a collective triumph for the country, inspiring future generations to aim for the stars.