Paul Simon Halts Philadelphia Shows Over Health Concerns

Paul Simon, the legendary musician, canceled his Philadelphia shows due to severe back pain. Fans were informed on Instagram about the decision, citing the need for immediate medical attention. Full refunds are available, and Simon's team assures efforts to reschedule as he plans to continue his tour post-surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 09:35 IST
Paul Simon (Photo/Instagram@paulsimonofficial). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned singer-songwriter Paul Simon disappointed fans in Philadelphia by canceling his scheduled performances due to health issues. Announced via his official Instagram on Saturday, the 'Sounds of Silence' star revealed a bout of chronic and intense back pain forced the cancellation of his June 29 and 30 shows at the Philadelphia Academy of Music.

The announcement detailed that the pain had become unmanageable, requiring immediate medical attention. Despite the canceled shows and an inability to reschedule, Simon's team assured fans that, following a forthcoming minor surgical procedure, he plans to resume and complete his music tour.

The Instagram post also informed ticket holders about full refunds, urging them to contact their point of purchase or local ticket provider. Simon, who had performed previously at the venue as part of his 'A Quiet Celebration Tour,' aims to continue his itinerary, including upcoming performances in Long Beach and Los Angeles post-recovery. However, the impact of the surgery on the rest of the tour remains uncertain.

