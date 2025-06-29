Enrique Iglesias Returns to India for Sold-Out Mumbai Concerts

Pop sensation Enrique Iglesias is making a grand return to India with two thrilling concerts in Mumbai this October. The first show on October 30 sold out within hours, prompting organizers, EVA Live, to announce a second performance on October 29 at the same venue, the MMRDA Grounds in BKC.

In a statement, Iglesias expressed his excitement, saying, "I've missed performing in India. The fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world." The concerts are a significant comeback for the singer, whose last performance in India was in 2012 during his 'Euphoria World Tour.'

Enrique Iglesias, known for hits such as 'Hero' and 'Bailamos,' will offer a setlist that spans his illustrious three-decade career, delighting fans with both classic and modern chart-toppers. With over 180 million albums sold and 40 billion streams, Iglesias remains a monumental figure in the music industry.