Enrique Iglesias Returns to India for Sold-Out Mumbai Concerts
Enrique Iglesias is set to perform two sold-out concerts in Mumbai, India, this October. After tickets for his first show on October 30 sold out quickly, a second show on October 29 was added. The concerts mark his return to India after 13 years, featuring a career-spanning setlist.
Pop sensation Enrique Iglesias is making a grand return to India with two thrilling concerts in Mumbai this October. The first show on October 30 sold out within hours, prompting organizers, EVA Live, to announce a second performance on October 29 at the same venue, the MMRDA Grounds in BKC.
In a statement, Iglesias expressed his excitement, saying, "I've missed performing in India. The fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world." The concerts are a significant comeback for the singer, whose last performance in India was in 2012 during his 'Euphoria World Tour.'
Enrique Iglesias, known for hits such as 'Hero' and 'Bailamos,' will offer a setlist that spans his illustrious three-decade career, delighting fans with both classic and modern chart-toppers. With over 180 million albums sold and 40 billion streams, Iglesias remains a monumental figure in the music industry.