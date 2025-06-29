Left Menu

Enrique Iglesias Returns to India for Sold-Out Mumbai Concerts

Enrique Iglesias is set to perform two sold-out concerts in Mumbai, India, this October. After tickets for his first show on October 30 sold out quickly, a second show on October 29 was added. The concerts mark his return to India after 13 years, featuring a career-spanning setlist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 17:17 IST
Enrique Iglesias Returns to India for Sold-Out Mumbai Concerts
Enrique Iglesias (Image source: Team Enrique). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pop sensation Enrique Iglesias is making a grand return to India with two thrilling concerts in Mumbai this October. The first show on October 30 sold out within hours, prompting organizers, EVA Live, to announce a second performance on October 29 at the same venue, the MMRDA Grounds in BKC.

In a statement, Iglesias expressed his excitement, saying, "I've missed performing in India. The fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world." The concerts are a significant comeback for the singer, whose last performance in India was in 2012 during his 'Euphoria World Tour.'

Enrique Iglesias, known for hits such as 'Hero' and 'Bailamos,' will offer a setlist that spans his illustrious three-decade career, delighting fans with both classic and modern chart-toppers. With over 180 million albums sold and 40 billion streams, Iglesias remains a monumental figure in the music industry.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025