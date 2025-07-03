Left Menu

Dalai Lama's Future: India Stands Firm Against China

India's Minority Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, affirmed that the decision regarding the Dalai Lama's reincarnation rests solely with established Buddhist institutions and the Dalai Lama himself. This statement comes amid China's dismissal of the Dalai Lama's plans, highlighting India's support for Tibetan traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:26 IST
Dalai Lama's Future: India Stands Firm Against China
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive stance against China, India's Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed on Thursday that the determination of the Dalai Lama's reincarnation will only involve established religious institutions and the Tibetan spiritual leader himself.

This assertion marks the first high-level response from an Indian government official following the Dalai Lama's pronouncement regarding his successor's recognition solely through the Gaden Phodrang Trust.

Minister Rijiju, a devout Buddhist, pronounced that no external entity has the authority to influence the Dalai Lama's spiritual successor, underscoring that it is a matter reserved for religious traditions, not political intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025