Dalai Lama's Future: India Stands Firm Against China
India's Minority Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, affirmed that the decision regarding the Dalai Lama's reincarnation rests solely with established Buddhist institutions and the Dalai Lama himself. This statement comes amid China's dismissal of the Dalai Lama's plans, highlighting India's support for Tibetan traditions.
In a decisive stance against China, India's Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed on Thursday that the determination of the Dalai Lama's reincarnation will only involve established religious institutions and the Tibetan spiritual leader himself.
This assertion marks the first high-level response from an Indian government official following the Dalai Lama's pronouncement regarding his successor's recognition solely through the Gaden Phodrang Trust.
Minister Rijiju, a devout Buddhist, pronounced that no external entity has the authority to influence the Dalai Lama's spiritual successor, underscoring that it is a matter reserved for religious traditions, not political intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
