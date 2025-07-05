Left Menu

Envisioning India 2047: A Journey to Prosperity

Aditya Pittie's new book, 'Viksit Bharat: India @2047', explores India's future as a prosperous, harmonious, and influential leader in the global arena. The book offers a roadmap detailing economic, social, and technological advancements needed to achieve this vision. It aims to inspire collective action towards national development.

A newly released book, titled 'Viksit Bharat: India @2047', authored by Aditya Pittie, offers a visionary analysis of India in 2047—a century after its independence. The book envisions a nation marked by economic prosperity, social harmony, technological advancement, and global influence.

Described as a comprehensive guide, the book explores a data-driven roadmap of India's future, addressing economic transformation, social welfare, technological innovation, and environmental conservation. Author Pittie, an entrepreneur and angel investor, aims to inspire policymakers, industry leaders, and citizens to join in this national mission towards sustainable development.

The publication details various sectors and themes, presenting case studies along with strategic recommendations to propel India to a USD 30+ trillion economy. With chapters that synthesize insights into an integrated roadmap, the book presents itself as a pivotal resource for anyone invested in India's growth trajectory leading up to 2047.

