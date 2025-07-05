Left Menu

Tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan: A Stalwart for Social Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders paid homage to former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary, acknowledging his lifelong dedication to social justice. Paswan fought for the rights of Dalits, backward classes, and the deprived. His son, Chirag Paswan, now leads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:49 IST
On the occasion of his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to the late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, highlighting his enduring fight for social justice and the rights of marginalized communities.

The founding leader of the Lok Janshakti Party, Paswan was remembered for his unwavering commitment to uplifting Dalits, backward classes, and the deprived. According to Modi's post on social media platform X, Paswan's efforts can never be forgotten.

In the aftermath of his passing, Ram Vilas Paswan's son, Chirag Paswan, has taken the reins of a key faction of the Lok Janshakti Party, which is now named in his father's honor. Fellow BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda, also marked the day, praising Paswan's contributions to the welfare of the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

