Indusfood 2026: Chirag Paswan calls on startups and global brands to build R&D in India

India has positioned itself at the centre of the global food-tech and agri-export conversation with the inauguration of Indusfood 2026, Asia’s premier food and beverage trade show, by Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Shri Chirag Paswan at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, on 8 January 2026.

The ninth and largest edition of Indusfood spans over 120,000–125,000 square metres, bringing together 2,200+ exhibitors from more than 30 countries and over 15,000 buyers from 120+ nations, creating one of the world’s most comprehensive farm-to-fork, tech-enabled food ecosystems.

The inauguration was attended by Shri Abhishek Dev, Chairman APEDA, Mr Mohit Singla, Chairman TPCI, Mr Jens Wolfgang Michel, CEO Abu Dhabi Food Hub (KEZAD), senior government officials, global buyers, investors, and leaders from the food-tech and agri-business ecosystem.

Government Signals Strong Tech-First Support for Food Processing

Addressing the gathering, Shri Chirag Paswan emphasised the government’s commitment to positioning India as a global food innovation hub, not just a volume producer.

“India is food surplus today. The opportunity now is to convert volume into value,” the Minister said. “We are here to act as a bridge between government and industry. Our focus is innovation, entrepreneurship, and ease of doing business.”

He underlined that the presence of a dedicated Ministry of Food Processing Industries reflects the strategic importance of the sector and reaffirmed the government’s support for startup-led growth, regulatory simplification, and export expansion.

Call for Global and Indian Brands to Build R&D in India

In a direct pitch to industry and innovators, the Minister urged global and domestic food brands to establish R&D centres in India, citing the country’s unparalleled biodiversity, regional diversity, and consumer insight potential.

“India offers immense scope to create new products for the global food platter. Innovation must happen here,” he said.

Startup Enablement Takes Centre Stage with APEDA’s BHARATI Initiative

A key innovation highlight at Indusfood 2026 was the launch and showcasing of BHARATI—Bharat’s Hub for Agritech, Resilience, Advancement and Incubation for Export Enablement, an APEDA-led initiative to support agri-food and agri-tech startups.

APEDA Chairman Shri Abhishek Dev said BHARATI is designed to:

Enable export-ready agri and food-tech startups

Provide mentorship, incubation, and policy facilitation

Create direct pathways to global markets

The initiative positions startups as core enablers of India’s agri-export strategy, not just ancillary players.

Food-Tech, AI, Automation and Sustainability in Focus

Indusfood 2026 places strong emphasis on technology-driven transformation across the food value chain—processing, packaging, traceability, logistics, and compliance.

Two new high-growth segments debuted this year:

Pet Food & Animal Nutrition Pavilion

Cookware & Kitchenware Pavilion

These additions reflect evolving global demand shaped by lifestyle changes, wellness trends, premiumisation, and sustainability.

In collaboration with IFCA, TPCI is hosting the World Culinary Heritage Conference 2026, alongside 40+ knowledge sessions featuring 150+ speakers discussing:

AI and automation in food systems

Smart processing and cold-chain innovation

Export regulations and compliance tech

Investment opportunities and food ecosystems

India–UAE Food Corridor Signals Cross-Border Tech and Trade Synergies

Highlighting international collaboration, the CEO of Abu Dhabi Food Hub (KEZAD) announced an MoU with TPCI to advance the India–UAE Food Corridor, focusing on sustainable trade practices, logistics integration, and cross-border food-tech collaboration.

Why Indusfood 2026 Matters for Tech and Startup Ecosystems

With India’s F&B exports at USD 47.3 billion in 2024–25 and processed food exports touching USD 7.9 billion, the platform offers startups and technology providers a live testbed to:

Pilot export-oriented food-tech solutions

Integrate AI, traceability, and automation into supply chains

Access global buyers, investors, and policy stakeholders

Call to Action: Early Adopters and Innovators Invited

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries, APEDA, and TPCI are encouraging food-tech startups, agri-tech innovators, SaaS providers, packaging-tech firms, and global brands to engage early with India’s fast-evolving food ecosystem.

Early adopters stand to gain:

Direct access to international buyers

Policy and export facilitation

Opportunities to co-create next-generation food solutions from India for the world

Officials said Indusfood is fast evolving from a trade show into a global launchpad for India-led food innovation.