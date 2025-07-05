JashPure: A Forest-Based Food Revolution
JashPure, a brand of forest-based food products created by tribal women in Chhattisgarh, is transferring its trademark to the state's industries department. This move supports Prime Minister Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative and will help expand the brand's global reach, promoting local entrepreneurship and sustainable practices.
JashPure, a brand of forest-based food products spearheaded by tribal women in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, is set to transition its trademark to the state's department of industries. This strategic move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai initiated the transfer, aiming to scale production, bolster institutional branding, and enhance global outreach. JashPure stands as a testament to women's entrepreneurship, blending traditional knowledge with modern business acumen to create preservative-free, natural food products.
The brand is poised for greater expansion, highlighted by its upcoming partnership with Rare Planet, which will see its products featured at major airports across India. This initiative underscores JashPure's commitment to advancing tribal livelihoods and sustainable development through innovative food solutions.
