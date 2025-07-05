Left Menu

JashPure: A Forest-Based Food Revolution

JashPure, a brand of forest-based food products created by tribal women in Chhattisgarh, is transferring its trademark to the state's industries department. This move supports Prime Minister Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative and will help expand the brand's global reach, promoting local entrepreneurship and sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:16 IST
JashPure: A Forest-Based Food Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JashPure, a brand of forest-based food products spearheaded by tribal women in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, is set to transition its trademark to the state's department of industries. This strategic move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai initiated the transfer, aiming to scale production, bolster institutional branding, and enhance global outreach. JashPure stands as a testament to women's entrepreneurship, blending traditional knowledge with modern business acumen to create preservative-free, natural food products.

The brand is poised for greater expansion, highlighted by its upcoming partnership with Rare Planet, which will see its products featured at major airports across India. This initiative underscores JashPure's commitment to advancing tribal livelihoods and sustainable development through innovative food solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025