Himachal Pradesh's Commitment to Nutrition: A New Policy Unveiled

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is set to launch a statewide nutrition policy aimed at improving food quality for vulnerable groups. The plan includes enhanced food testing, regional labs, digital monitoring, and promotion of natural farming strategies to combat nutritional deficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:44 IST
Himachal Pradesh is taking a significant step towards improving nutrition for its residents. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a state-wide nutrition policy will be introduced to ensure access to quality food for children, adolescent girls, and pregnant and lactating mothers.

During a review meeting with the Directorate of Health Safety and Regulations, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the importance of nutritional surveillance across the state. Plans include testing food items for nutritional content, establishing regional laboratories in Baddi, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla, and upgrading the composite testing lab at Kandaghat.

As part of the initiative, food from public distribution, Anganwadi, and mid-day meal schemes will undergo regular testing. A new portal will facilitate digital management of activities, including food testing. Additionally, the state will promote natural farming to address issues with nutritional deficiencies and pesticide presence.

