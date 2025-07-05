Left Menu

Sikh Power Struggle: Akal Takht Vs Takht Sri Patna Sahib

In a significant power tussle within Sikh religious institutions, Takht Sri Patna Sahib declared Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal as 'tankhaiya', challenging the authority of the Akal Takht—the main temporal seat of Sikhism. This decision met with strong condemnation from the Akal Takht, highlighting divisions and jurisdictional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:26 IST
The Akal Takht and Takht Sri Patna Sahib, two prominent Sikh religious authorities, are embroiled in a power struggle after Takht Patna Sahib declared Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal 'tankhaiya' for religious misconduct. The move drew severe criticism from the Akal Takht, which viewed it as a violation of its authority.

The conflict escalated when the Akal Takht barred certain Jathedars of Takht Patna Sahib from performing religious duties, leading to retaliatory actions. The Akal Takht insists on maintaining its supremacy in community-wide religious matters, as designated by the Gurmat principle.

The Sikh community faces potential division, with declarations against several members fuelling tension. SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami voiced concern over the overstepping of jurisdiction by Takht Patna Sahib, warning it could disrupt communal cohesion. Calls for compliance with Akal Takht decisions underscore the significance of maintaining unity in Sikhism's administrative hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

