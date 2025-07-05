Left Menu

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Connects Students to the Stars via Ham Radio

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will communicate with students at ISRO's NESAC using ham radio from the International Space Station. The event, facilitated by ARISS, aims to inspire students in STEM fields. Shukla is part of the Axiom-4 mission and interacts from orbit with educational centers across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:37 IST
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Connects Students to the Stars via Ham Radio
  • Country:
  • India

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is gearing up to engage with students from ISRO's North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) via ham radio, broadcasting directly from his station on the International Space Station this Tuesday afternoon.

This educational outreach is being made possible through a telebridge installed at NESAC, based in Shillong. The initiative is conducted under the guidance of the Amateur Radio on International Space Station (ARISS), which offers students a unique chance to connect with the space crew on the ISS.

As a part of the 14-day Axiom-4 mission, Shukla, alongside three fellow astronauts, is conducting scientific research aboard the space station. The ARISS project aims to ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in students worldwide. Shukla previously engaged with students at U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, with amateur radio enthusiasts eagerly tuning in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025