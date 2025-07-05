Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Connects Students to the Stars via Ham Radio
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will communicate with students at ISRO's NESAC using ham radio from the International Space Station. The event, facilitated by ARISS, aims to inspire students in STEM fields. Shukla is part of the Axiom-4 mission and interacts from orbit with educational centers across India.
- Country:
- India
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is gearing up to engage with students from ISRO's North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) via ham radio, broadcasting directly from his station on the International Space Station this Tuesday afternoon.
This educational outreach is being made possible through a telebridge installed at NESAC, based in Shillong. The initiative is conducted under the guidance of the Amateur Radio on International Space Station (ARISS), which offers students a unique chance to connect with the space crew on the ISS.
As a part of the 14-day Axiom-4 mission, Shukla, alongside three fellow astronauts, is conducting scientific research aboard the space station. The ARISS project aims to ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in students worldwide. Shukla previously engaged with students at U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, with amateur radio enthusiasts eagerly tuning in.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission now targeting June 25 launch: NASA.
SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket lifts-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre at 12:01 pm IST towards the International Space Station.
Shubhanshu Shukla Set to Soar: Axiom-4 Mission Eyes June 25 Launch
Subhanshu Shukla creates new milestone, whole nation excited and proud of an Indian’s journey to space: Presdent Murmu on on Axiom-4 mission.
Axiom-4 mission expected to dock at International Space Station on Thursday at 4:30 pm IST, capping a 28-hour journey.