Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Connects Students to the Stars via Ham Radio

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is gearing up to engage with students from ISRO's North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) via ham radio, broadcasting directly from his station on the International Space Station this Tuesday afternoon.

This educational outreach is being made possible through a telebridge installed at NESAC, based in Shillong. The initiative is conducted under the guidance of the Amateur Radio on International Space Station (ARISS), which offers students a unique chance to connect with the space crew on the ISS.

As a part of the 14-day Axiom-4 mission, Shukla, alongside three fellow astronauts, is conducting scientific research aboard the space station. The ARISS project aims to ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in students worldwide. Shukla previously engaged with students at U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, with amateur radio enthusiasts eagerly tuning in.

