"Centre sending funds for Bengal, but nobody knows where they are going": BJP's Dilip Ghosh slams TMC govt

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday said that the Union government is sending adequate funds for the development of West Bengal, but it is not being properly utilised by the Mamata Banerjee government.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:51 IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday said that the Union government has been sending adequate funds for the development of West Bengal, but there is no accountability for how they are being spent. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "No central government has given as much funding to Bengal as the Modi government has. Funds are coming in, but nobody knows where they are going; there is no accountability for how they are being spent."

Ghosh further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carrying forward the work of Swami Vivekananda and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, and the "people of Bengal are witnessing this". The remarks of the BJP leader came after TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the Centre of stopping funds for key schemes.

"You have not given even ten paise, but development has not stopped," he said, citing the RastaShree-PathaShree scheme under which Rs 8,000 crore would be spent to build 20,000 km of roads. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that West Bengal is ready for "paltano dorkar" (needed change) and to bid farewell to the TMC's "mega-Jungle Raj".

Recalling the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections last year, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that West Bengal would be next. Calling for an end to "utter lawlessness" under the TMC government, PM Modi said, "It is very necessary for TMC's reign of jungle raj to end in Bengal, and for BJP's good governance to come. For this, we will have to follow the path shown by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar." (ANI)

