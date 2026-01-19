Australia name 17-member squad for T20I series against Pakistan

Australia on Monday announced a 17-member squad for their three-match T20I series against Pakistan, scheduled to be played in Lahore later this month, as part of their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Injured trio Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David have been given extra time to build up their fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup, as they have not added to the squad, while Mitch Marsh is set to lead the side, as per the cricket.au website.

Australia will play three T20Is against Pakistan from January 29 to February 1 in Lahore. The team will begin its T20 World Cup campaign on February 11 against Ireland in Colombo. Perth Scorchers speedster Mahli Beardman and Sydney Sixers young gun Jack Edwards are drafted into the squad. Beardman and Edwards have been named in the squad following their impressive Big Bash League (BBL) campaigns for Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, respectively.

Edwards has taken the most wickets for his team in their ongoing BBL campaign, with his 15 at 18.33, while Beardman has also impressed with eight wickets to help the Scorchers top the standings. Beardman and Edwards are uncapped at the international level but were both part of Australia's white-ball squads at times during India's tour last year.

Ten of Australia's T20 World Cup players are part of the Pakistan tour. Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and seamer Nathan Ellis are also rested for the tour to help manage their workloads ahead of the World Cup. Alongside Beardman and Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitch Owen, Josh Phillippe and Matt Renshaw are also added to the 17-player squad.

"The series is a great opportunity for those on the brink of selection and some young players we rate highly (to gain) valuable experience with the World Cup group in Pakistan," selection chair George Bailey said. "Some are already experienced international players, along with Mahli Beardma,n who has been with the group a number of times and Jack Edwards, who joined for the last one-day match against India in Sydney last year," he added.

Australia T20I squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

