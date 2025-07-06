Left Menu

Call for Peace: Mamata Banerjee Speaks Ahead of Muharram

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for peace and harmony as the state prepares for Muharram. With security heightened across districts, the day marks mourning and remembrance, especially for the Shia community, as they commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain during the Battle of Karbala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Muharram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an impassioned appeal for peace and harmony across the state, emphasizing the importance of communal tranquility as the Islamic religious observance approaches.

She expressed her sentiments via a post on the platform X, calling on citizens to uphold peace during Muharram, a significant period of mourning for the Muslim community. The Chief Minister's message comes as security measures are intensified throughout Kolkata and surrounding districts.

Muharram, notably marked by the Shia sect of Islam, observes the martyrdom of Imam Hussain during the historic Battle of Karbala. The 10th day, known as Ashura, holds particular significance as a time of reflection and remembrance for Muslims worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

