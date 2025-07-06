Call for Peace: Mamata Banerjee Speaks Ahead of Muharram
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for peace and harmony as the state prepares for Muharram. With security heightened across districts, the day marks mourning and remembrance, especially for the Shia community, as they commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain during the Battle of Karbala.
- Country:
- India
On the eve of Muharram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an impassioned appeal for peace and harmony across the state, emphasizing the importance of communal tranquility as the Islamic religious observance approaches.
She expressed her sentiments via a post on the platform X, calling on citizens to uphold peace during Muharram, a significant period of mourning for the Muslim community. The Chief Minister's message comes as security measures are intensified throughout Kolkata and surrounding districts.
Muharram, notably marked by the Shia sect of Islam, observes the martyrdom of Imam Hussain during the historic Battle of Karbala. The 10th day, known as Ashura, holds particular significance as a time of reflection and remembrance for Muslims worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Harmony Through Yoga: A Celebration Beyond Boundaries
Global Harmony: Rishikesh Hosts 11th International Yoga Day Celebration
Celebrating Harmony: International Yoga Day in Manipur
Unity Through Yoga: A Global Call to Embrace Peace and Health
Odisha Embraces Yoga for Health, Harmony, and Heritage