Call for Peace: Mamata Banerjee Speaks Ahead of Muharram

On the eve of Muharram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an impassioned appeal for peace and harmony across the state, emphasizing the importance of communal tranquility as the Islamic religious observance approaches.

She expressed her sentiments via a post on the platform X, calling on citizens to uphold peace during Muharram, a significant period of mourning for the Muslim community. The Chief Minister's message comes as security measures are intensified throughout Kolkata and surrounding districts.

Muharram, notably marked by the Shia sect of Islam, observes the martyrdom of Imam Hussain during the historic Battle of Karbala. The 10th day, known as Ashura, holds particular significance as a time of reflection and remembrance for Muslims worldwide.

