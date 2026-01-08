Left Menu

Venezuela to release 'significant number' of prisoners as gesture to 'seek peace'

08-01-2026
Venezuela to release 'significant number' of prisoners as gesture to 'seek peace'
Venezuela will release a "significant number" of Venezuelan and foreigners imprisoned in the country, the head of Venezuela's national assembly said Thursday.

Jorge Rodríguez, brother of acting President Delcy Rodríguez, did not specify who they would be releasing or how many people would be released.

Despite mass detentions following the tumultuous 2024 election, Venezuela's government maintains it doesn't keep political prisoners.

The US government and the country's opposition have demanded the release of opposition figures and critics.

"Consider this gesture by the Bolivarian government, which is broadly intended to seek peace," Rodríguez said in an announcement publicized over TV.

