Left Menu

Solemn Ashoura: A Shrine's Quiet Observance Amidst Fear

The Sayyida Zeinab shrine, a sacred site for Shia pilgrims, sees a restrained Ashoura commemoration following regime changes in Syria. Once bustling with visitors, the area now faces economic hardships amidst heightened security concerns and fears of sectarian violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 06-07-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 12:29 IST
Solemn Ashoura: A Shrine's Quiet Observance Amidst Fear
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Once a bustling hub for Shia pilgrims commemorating Ashoura, the Sayyida Zeinab shrine in Damascus now stands subdued. The fall of Bashar Assad's regime has led to a decline in religious tourism, as fears of violence and sectarian strife persist in the region.

The tightly controlled rituals, traditionally vibrant with processions and mourning banners, have moved indoors under strict security measures. Violence, such as the recent church bombing blamed on Islamic State operatives, has heightened the community's anxiety, prompting scaled-back ceremonies.

Economic troubles compound the situation as hotels lie empty, impacting local livelihoods. Shia leaders hope for a return to normalcy, urging political and security support to rejuvenate the spiritual and economic vitality of this revered site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025