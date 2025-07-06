Solemn Ashoura: A Shrine's Quiet Observance Amidst Fear

Once a bustling hub for Shia pilgrims commemorating Ashoura, the Sayyida Zeinab shrine in Damascus now stands subdued. The fall of Bashar Assad's regime has led to a decline in religious tourism, as fears of violence and sectarian strife persist in the region.

The tightly controlled rituals, traditionally vibrant with processions and mourning banners, have moved indoors under strict security measures. Violence, such as the recent church bombing blamed on Islamic State operatives, has heightened the community's anxiety, prompting scaled-back ceremonies.

Economic troubles compound the situation as hotels lie empty, impacting local livelihoods. Shia leaders hope for a return to normalcy, urging political and security support to rejuvenate the spiritual and economic vitality of this revered site.

(With inputs from agencies.)