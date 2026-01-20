Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Kurdish forces say Turkish drones hit Syria's Hasaka city; Turkey denies it

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 00:31 IST
The Kurdish-led Syrian ‌Democratic Forces said on Monday that Turkish drones struck ⁠Syria's far northeastern city of Hasaka, but Turkish security sources said the report was ​not true.

The region continues to ‍grapple with unrest amid tensions between the Syrian government and the autonomy-minded SDF. Turkey, the strongest ⁠foreign ‌backer ⁠of Damascus, has since 2016 repeatedly sent forces ‍into northern Syria to curb the gains ​of the SDF, which over ⁠the course of Syria's 2011–24 civil war took ⁠control of more than a quarter of the country while fighting ⁠Islamic State militants with strong U.S. ⁠support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

