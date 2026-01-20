The Kurdish-led Syrian ‌Democratic Forces said on Monday that Turkish drones struck ⁠Syria's far northeastern city of Hasaka, but Turkish security sources said the report was ​not true.

The region continues to ‍grapple with unrest amid tensions between the Syrian government and the autonomy-minded SDF. Turkey, the strongest ⁠foreign ‌backer ⁠of Damascus, has since 2016 repeatedly sent forces ‍into northern Syria to curb the gains ​of the SDF, which over ⁠the course of Syria's 2011–24 civil war took ⁠control of more than a quarter of the country while fighting ⁠Islamic State militants with strong U.S. ⁠support.

