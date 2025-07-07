Left Menu

Tanishq Partners with GSI for Enhanced Gemological Training

Tanishq has teamed up with Gemological Science International (GSI) to offer specialized gemological training to its teams across India. This partnership aims to enhance product knowledge and customer experience. Both companies are committed to providing transparent and trust-inspiring jewellery buying experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:03 IST
Tanishq, part of the Tata Group, has announced a new collaboration with Gemological Science International (GSI) to provide advanced gemological sales training for its retail and corporate staff throughout India.

The initiative aims to enhance the product knowledge of Tanishq and Mia's frontline teams, helping them build customer trust and confidence. The partnership aims to develop compelling in-store narratives and customer education tools, offering a jewellery experience defined by authenticity and expertise.

Owned by Titan Company, Tanishq, along with GSI, strives to deliver a jewellery buying journey that is personal, beautiful, and transparent. The training programs are intended to empower sales professionals with gemological tools that foster trust, according to GSI Managing Director Ramit Kapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

