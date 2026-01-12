Jewelry Controversy Sidelines France's Estelle Cascarino at West Ham Debut

France defender Estelle Cascarino was unable to make her debut for West Ham United in the Women's Super League against Chelsea due to an earring policy violation. Despite attempting to cover the earring with tape, she was not permitted to play.

Cascarino had previously played in the Champions League with tape over the earring, but it was not allowed in this match, explained West Ham manager Rita Guarino.

A spokesperson confirmed Cascarino would be available for the FA Cup clash on Friday against Newcastle United. The incident highlights the strict enforcement of jewelry rules in women's football.

(With inputs from agencies.)