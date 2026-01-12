Left Menu

Jewelry Controversy Sidelines France's Estelle Cascarino at West Ham Debut

France defender Estelle Cascarino missed her debut for West Ham United due to a rule violation concerning the earring she wore. Despite past Champions League appearances with tape over the jewelry, she wasn't allowed to participate in the Women's Super League match against Chelsea. She is expected back for the FA Cup game.

Cascarino had previously played in the Champions League with tape over the earring, but it was not allowed in this match, explained West Ham manager Rita Guarino.

A spokesperson confirmed Cascarino would be available for the FA Cup clash on Friday against Newcastle United. The incident highlights the strict enforcement of jewelry rules in women's football.

