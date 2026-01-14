Heist in Cortina: Luxury Jewelry Store Robbery Rocks Winter Olympic Co-Host

In a rare criminal event, an armed gang of three stormed a luxury jewelry store in the center of Cortina d'Ampezzo on Wednesday, just weeks before the town is set to co-host the Winter Olympics. Investigative sources revealed that the robbers targeted the Cacciari Salvati store, located on the bustling Corso Italia, and subdued a shop assistant during their escape.

The assailants remain at large, and authorities have yet to determine the value of the stolen goods. According to Italian media, a getaway car was discovered near Cortina, a picturesque town nestled in the Dolomites in northern Italy. Remarkably, no injuries were reported during the daring daytime raid.

Cortina d'Ampezzo, with a modest population of around 5,000, is no stranger to the limelight, having previously hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956. The town's charming scenery has also been immortalized in films like the 1960s comedy "The Pink Panther." As it prepares for the upcoming Winter Games alongside Milan, this robbery has momentarily shifted the spotlight onto this serene Alpine community.

(With inputs from agencies.)