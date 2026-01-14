Left Menu

Heist in Cortina: Luxury Jewelry Store Robbery Rocks Winter Olympic Co-Host

Three armed men raided a luxury jewelry store in Cortina d'Ampezzo, a rare event in the Alpine town as it prepares to co-host the Winter Olympics. The robbers fled, and the stolen goods' value remains unknown. A getaway car was found, and no injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:26 IST
Heist in Cortina: Luxury Jewelry Store Robbery Rocks Winter Olympic Co-Host
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a rare criminal event, an armed gang of three stormed a luxury jewelry store in the center of Cortina d'Ampezzo on Wednesday, just weeks before the town is set to co-host the Winter Olympics. Investigative sources revealed that the robbers targeted the Cacciari Salvati store, located on the bustling Corso Italia, and subdued a shop assistant during their escape.

The assailants remain at large, and authorities have yet to determine the value of the stolen goods. According to Italian media, a getaway car was discovered near Cortina, a picturesque town nestled in the Dolomites in northern Italy. Remarkably, no injuries were reported during the daring daytime raid.

Cortina d'Ampezzo, with a modest population of around 5,000, is no stranger to the limelight, having previously hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956. The town's charming scenery has also been immortalized in films like the 1960s comedy "The Pink Panther." As it prepares for the upcoming Winter Games alongside Milan, this robbery has momentarily shifted the spotlight onto this serene Alpine community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

 Global
2
India and Japan Coast Guards Chart Course for Strengthened Maritime Cooperation

India and Japan Coast Guards Chart Course for Strengthened Maritime Cooperat...

 India
3
Childhood Quarrel Turns Deadly in Maharashtra's Beed District

Childhood Quarrel Turns Deadly in Maharashtra's Beed District

 India
4
Gurugram Cracks Down on Wrong-Side Driving: 13 Drivers Booked

Gurugram Cracks Down on Wrong-Side Driving: 13 Drivers Booked

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026