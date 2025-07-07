Left Menu

Anticipated Return of 'Panchayat': A New Chapter Set for 2026

The acclaimed series 'Panchayat' will return for its fifth season on Prime Video in 2026. Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, the show has captivated audiences globally with its heartwarming depiction of rural India. Season four achieved record viewership, and production for the next installment is underway.

Prime Video's hit series 'Panchayat' is gearing up for a much-anticipated fifth season, slated to hit screens in 2026. The series, lauded for its authentic portrayal of rural India, follows protagonist Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar, an engineering graduate who becomes a panchayat secretary in Phulera, Uttar Pradesh.

The recently released fourth season has shattered viewership records, prompting creators Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, along with Prime Video India, to announce the development of the next season. Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video, expressed joy over the series' escalating international acclaim.

Produced by The Viral Fever and featuring a talented ensemble cast, 'Panchayat' continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, thanks to its heartfelt storytelling and relatable characters. TVF president Vijay Koshy announced plans to return with another season, celebrating the deep connection the show has fostered with its viewers.

