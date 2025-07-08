Vicky Kaushal Joins Realme: A New Era for Smartphone Advertising

Smartphone brand Realme has announced that Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be the new face for its smartphone portfolio. This collaboration comes in the wake of Realme's plans to launch the Realme 15 Series on July 24, as revealed by the company on Tuesday.

The campaign, spearheaded by Kaushal, aims to enhance Realme's cultural and emotional resonance with its customer base, a sentiment echoed by Realme India Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wong. The partnership is viewed as a pivotal move in reinforcing the brand's identity.

Realme continues to thrive, ranking among the top five smartphone brands in India, with an 11% market share recorded in Q1 2025, according to market research from Counterpoint Research.