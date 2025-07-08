Left Menu

Junior Doctors Demand Justice: Rally Marks One Year Since Abhaya's Tragic End

Junior doctors at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College protest to mark one year since the rape-murder of a woman doctor. A torch rally and night vigil highlight their demands for truth and accountability, as they invite public participation and criticize administrative silence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata are commemorating the grim anniversary of a fellow doctor's rape-murder. Organizing a night-long torch rally on August 8-9, the protest marks a year since the incident, keeping the demands for justice and transparency alive.

Aniket Mahata, representing the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF), announced that the rally will start at College Square and will culminate at Shyambazar More. Mahata emphasized the need to remember the incident and seek clarity about the case that shook the nation a year ago.

The protest, under the banner of the 'Abhaya Memorial Programme', sees junior doctors urging the public to join in. They criticize the administration's tendency to let such matters slip from public memory over time, vowing to persist until the truth about Abhaya's death is unveiled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

