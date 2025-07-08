Left Menu

JIGAS: Empowering Kashmiri Pandit Youth Through Genocide Studies

The Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies (JIGAS) successfully completed its flagship course on genocide studies. The program, designed for the youth wing of Panun Kashmir, focuses on civilisational truth-telling and justice, empowering young activists to address historical injustices with moral clarity and academic rigor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:18 IST
The Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies (JIGAS) has successfully completed its flagship course, strengthening its position as a leader in genocide studies. This online initiative, led by Kashmiri Pandit intellectuals, aims to provide young activists with the tools to confront historical injustices.

The advanced academic program, designed under the guidance of prominent scholars such as Dilip Kaul and Tito Ganju, was tailored for youth wing activists of Panun Kashmir. The curriculum emphasizes the Indic concept of Jatividhwans, offering a unique perspective on global historical narratives.

Graduates of the course are now equipped to engage in fields like public policy and human rights advocacy, prepared to challenge global narratives, and solidify their community's historical memory with informed discourse and moral clarity.

