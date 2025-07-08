Dramatic Tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Legacy

A theatrical production centered on the life and vision of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was staged at the Kamani auditorium on Tuesday, drawing notable BJP figures, including party president J P Nadda. The event, organized by the BJP's Delhi unit, was titled 'Rashtravaad ka Aadipurush' and featured a large cast.

The play was brought to life by a collaborative effort of 75 performers, comprising 58 artists from the National School of Drama and Shriram Kala Kendra, in addition to a team of technical staff. The event underscored Mookerjee's influence on nationalism, education, and politics.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other prominent political figures like Union Minister Harsh Malhotra attended the performance. Gupta highlighted Mookerjee's dedication to integrating Kashmir with India as a lasting source of inspiration for the nation. The play sought to make Mookerjee's legacy accessible and relevant to contemporary audiences.

