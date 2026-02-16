Hariprasad Criticizes RSS and Nationalism Agenda, Stirs Debate

In a significant political statement, Congress leader BK Hariprasad has come forth in support of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, who recently sparked controversy by questioning the funding sources of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Hariprasad emphasized the necessity for organizations operating within a democracy to adhere to the Constitutional framework, reiterating Kharge's demand for transparency.

During an interaction with ANI, Hariprasad dismissed BJP leader Vijayendra's defense of the RSS, labeling him a 'dynast' and challenging his understanding of the organization. Hariprasad claimed, "Priyank Kharge's concern is valid as an unregistered organization like the RSS should disclose its funding sources, and function within democratic norms." This follows Kharge's controversial comments at a Bengaluru event alleging a large-scale money laundering operation backed by the RSS's network of 2500 affiliates across countries, including the US and the UK.

Further intensifying the political discourse, Hariprasad also castigated the Union government's recent directive on the rendition of Vande Mataram, attributing it to an outdated nationalist ideology propagated by MS Golwalkar. He alleged, "Their push for performing all six stanzas of Vande Mataram is a facade to divert public attention for electoral gain in West Bengal." Hariprasad accused the ruling party of misdirected priorities, highlighting the irony of the pseudo-nationalists who have historically not respected national symbols, like the National Anthem and Vande Mataram, in their own gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)