Davide Ancelotti Takes Helm at Botafogo

Davide Ancelotti, son of Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, has been appointed as the manager of Botafogo, signing a contract until 2026. He joins the club after working with his father at major European teams and will debut against Vasco da Gama, while continuing with Brazil's national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 09-07-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 09:59 IST
In a move poised to set a new direction for Botafogo, the Brazilian club has appointed Davide Ancelotti, son of the renowned Brazil national team coach Carlo Ancelotti, as its manager. The 35-year-old has secured a contract through 2026, stepping into his first full-time managerial role following the departure of Renato Paiva.

With an impressive résumé, Davide Ancelotti brings over a decade of experience from working alongside his father at elite clubs such as Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, and Real Madrid. Meanwhile, he will maintain his position within his father's staff on the Brazilian national team, gearing up for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

This strategic hire comes as part of Botafogo owner John Textor's vision to usher in a more attacking style of play. Davide is set to make his managerial debut on Saturday against Vasco da Gama in a crucial Brazilian league fixture.

