Left Menu

Staying mentally strong, injury-free key as Sindhu keeps long-term eye on LA Games

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday said staying mentally strong and injury-free remains her primary focus as she keeps a long-term eye on the 2028 Los Angeles Games.Former world champion Sindhu, returning after a long injury lay-off, defeated the eighth-seeded Japanese Tomoka Miyazaki 21-8, 21-13 to reach the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open.Sindhu, who didnt participate in any tournament from October onwards due to a foot injury, underlined the importance of fitness in sustaining top-level performance.Firstly I would focus on staying healthy and staying fit.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 08-01-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 18:48 IST
Staying mentally strong, injury-free key as Sindhu keeps long-term eye on LA Games

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday said staying mentally strong and injury-free remains her primary focus as she keeps a long-term eye on the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Former world champion Sindhu, returning after a long injury lay-off, defeated the eighth-seeded Japanese Tomoka Miyazaki 21-8, 21-13 to reach the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open.

Sindhu, who didn't participate in any tournament from October onwards due to a foot injury, underlined the importance of fitness in sustaining top-level performance.

''Firstly I would focus on staying healthy and staying fit. That's very important for an athlete to stay injury-free. That's when you can actually go out there and give your 100 percent,'' said the 30-year-old from Hyderabad. ''You also have to be mentally strong.'' Reflecting on the challenges of making a comeback, Sindhu admitted that setbacks are inevitable during recovery phases.

''When you're injured and when you're coming back, that's when it's very important to stay mentally strong and be prepared for everything, because sometimes you might have bad days. It's important to believe and come back stronger.'' Asked if she is planning to challenge for the Los Angeles Games in 2028, Sindhu said she is not rushing the process and prefers to take things step by step.

''The body is like a temple, you have to take care of it. For me, it's one day at a time. I hope I stay fit, give my best and I will be playing for a couple of more years,'' she said. Talking about her performance against Miyazaki, Sindhu said preparation and alertness were key, especially after an injury layoff.

''Today I was prepared and ready for long rallies and her shots as well. Overall, it was important for me to be on court, be alert all the time and give my 100 percent because it's my first tournament of the season," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
State govt aims to make Delhi India's startup hub: Education minister

State govt aims to make Delhi India's startup hub: Education minister

 India
2
Odisha to set up farmer skill and agri-incubation centre

Odisha to set up farmer skill and agri-incubation centre

 India
3
UPDATE 7-Saudi coalition says separatist leader fled Yemen with UAE help, advances to Aden

UPDATE 7-Saudi coalition says separatist leader fled Yemen with UAE help, ad...

 Global
4
BMW pitches for retaining 5 pc GST on EVs in forthcoming Budget

BMW pitches for retaining 5 pc GST on EVs in forthcoming Budget

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026