Indian Institute of Creative Skills: A New Era for Aspiring Creators

The Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS) has initiated a national movement to enhance creative careers in India. With luminaries such as Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan and Padma Vibhushan Usha Uthup endorsing the cause, the event highlighted the role of structured training in nurturing India's burgeoning creative talent.

The conclave, held at Siri Fort Auditorium, was a confluence of creative pioneers, educators, and aspiring artists. With performances that electrified the atmosphere, the event served as a clarion call for India's youth to transform passion into profession, supported by a robust mentorship network.

The initiative aims to become a cornerstone of the nation's creative economy, training over 1,000 students annually. A newly launched partnership program invites institutions to support the IICS mission, advocating for a self-reliant India through skilled creativity. Attendees were left inspired to seize the myriad opportunities presented.

