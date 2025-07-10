Left Menu

Monami Ghosh Joins MelBet: A New Era of iGaming Entertainment

MelBet partners with renowned actress Monami Ghosh as their brand ambassador. Known for her charisma and exceptional performances, Monami will lead the MelBet Night Show, aiming to revolutionize entertainment in the iGaming industry. Together, they promise an exciting and engaging experience for players worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned iGaming company MelBet has announced that esteemed actress Monami Ghosh will be their new brand ambassador. Known for her captivating performances in films and television, Monami is set to bring her charisma and talent to MelBet, promising an engaging and entertaining experience for players.

As part of this collaboration, Monami will headline the revolutionary MelBet Night Show. The project aims to redefine entertainment by offering a unique experience unlike anything previously seen, promising excitement and inspiration for all players.

Monami, with her charm and vibrant personality, will enhance every event, transforming the ordinary into a spectacular adventure. MelBet continues to uphold its reputation for excellence in the iGaming industry, ensuring thrilling experiences through its dynamic platform and innovative projects.

