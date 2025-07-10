Sacred Journey Begins: Pilgrims Trek to Kailash-Mansarovar

In a significant spiritual endeavor, 45 pilgrims have commenced their trek through the arduous Lipulekh Pass, journeying to the revered Kailash-Mansarovar in Tibet. This sacred site is perched at an elevation of 17,000 feet.

Dhan Singh Bisht, overseeing operations at the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam's Dharchula base camp, reported that the pilgrims acclimatized at Nabhidang before progressing. This acclimation step is crucial for success and safety at high altitudes.

During their stay, pilgrims will visit key spiritual landmarks, undertaking a circumambulation of Mount Kailash and Manasarovar Lake, long believed as the home of Lord Shiva. A separate group of 48 individuals, including former MP Meenakshi Lekhi, is also on this journey, highlighting the pilgrimage's enduring appeal.

