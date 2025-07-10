Left Menu

Sacred Journey Begins: Pilgrims Trek to Kailash-Mansarovar

The first group of 45 pilgrims commenced their sacred journey through Lipulekh Pass to Kailash-Mansarovar in Tibet. Following acclimatization at Nabhidang, the group will visit holy sites like Mount Kailash and Manasarovar Lake. Meanwhile, another group of 48 joined the expedition, aiming to complete the pilgrimage this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:49 IST
Sacred Journey Begins: Pilgrims Trek to Kailash-Mansarovar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant spiritual endeavor, 45 pilgrims have commenced their trek through the arduous Lipulekh Pass, journeying to the revered Kailash-Mansarovar in Tibet. This sacred site is perched at an elevation of 17,000 feet.

Dhan Singh Bisht, overseeing operations at the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam's Dharchula base camp, reported that the pilgrims acclimatized at Nabhidang before progressing. This acclimation step is crucial for success and safety at high altitudes.

During their stay, pilgrims will visit key spiritual landmarks, undertaking a circumambulation of Mount Kailash and Manasarovar Lake, long believed as the home of Lord Shiva. A separate group of 48 individuals, including former MP Meenakshi Lekhi, is also on this journey, highlighting the pilgrimage's enduring appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025