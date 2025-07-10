Left Menu

Dakshin Samvad: Celebrating 50 Years of Linguistic Unity

The Department of Official Language celebrates its Golden Jubilee by hosting Dakshin Samvad in Hyderabad. Attendees include senior officials and language enthusiasts. The event aims to foster linguistic unity and acknowledges South India's contribution to promoting India's multilingualism. It highlights the role of Hindi as a unifying bridge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:00 IST
Dakshin Samvad: Celebrating 50 Years of Linguistic Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Official Language under the Ministry of Home Affairs is marking its 50th anniversary with the Dakshin Samvad (Southern Dialogue) event in Hyderabad. The celebration is scheduled for Friday and will spotlight the Department's half-century of promoting linguistic unity across India.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest at the event. Announced by Joint Secretary Meenakshi Jolly, the gathering will also feature special guests such as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The event will see attendance from senior officials, scholars, and language enthusiasts from South India. The celebration will also felicitate winners of sports competitions held during the Golden Jubilee year, underscoring the Department's dedication to both linguistic promotion and cultural engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025