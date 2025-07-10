Dakshin Samvad: Celebrating 50 Years of Linguistic Unity
The Department of Official Language celebrates its Golden Jubilee by hosting Dakshin Samvad in Hyderabad. Attendees include senior officials and language enthusiasts. The event aims to foster linguistic unity and acknowledges South India's contribution to promoting India's multilingualism. It highlights the role of Hindi as a unifying bridge.
The Department of Official Language under the Ministry of Home Affairs is marking its 50th anniversary with the Dakshin Samvad (Southern Dialogue) event in Hyderabad. The celebration is scheduled for Friday and will spotlight the Department's half-century of promoting linguistic unity across India.
Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest at the event. Announced by Joint Secretary Meenakshi Jolly, the gathering will also feature special guests such as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
The event will see attendance from senior officials, scholars, and language enthusiasts from South India. The celebration will also felicitate winners of sports competitions held during the Golden Jubilee year, underscoring the Department's dedication to both linguistic promotion and cultural engagement.
