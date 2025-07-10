Left Menu

Global Entertainment Unites: Disney, ITV and Apple's New Ventures

Entertainment giants Disney and ITV announce a streaming collaboration to exchange shows and expand viewership. Apple is exploring Formula 1 broadcast rights post 'F1: The Movie' success. Hollywood video game actors secure an AI protection deal. David Corenswet to star in 'Superman', while 'Ne Zha 2' English version debuts in theaters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:32 IST
Global Entertainment Unites: Disney, ITV and Apple's New Ventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Entertainment giants Disney and ITV have cemented a joint streaming arrangement, aiming to exchange content and broaden their audiences. The agreement will see Disney+ UK subscribers accessing a variety of ITVX shows at no added cost.

Meanwhile, Apple is making moves to acquire the U.S. broadcasting rights for Formula 1 races, a potential deal underscored by the success of its film 'F1: The Movie', which has already grossed over $300 million globally.

Additionally, video game actors in Hollywood have successfully negotiated a new contract with studios, emphasizing AI safety. In other entertainment news, David Corenswet is set to portray Superman in an upcoming film, and the English version of the animated hit 'Ne Zha 2' is slated for an August release in multiple countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025