Global Entertainment Unites: Disney, ITV and Apple's New Ventures
Entertainment giants Disney and ITV announce a streaming collaboration to exchange shows and expand viewership. Apple is exploring Formula 1 broadcast rights post 'F1: The Movie' success. Hollywood video game actors secure an AI protection deal. David Corenswet to star in 'Superman', while 'Ne Zha 2' English version debuts in theaters.
Entertainment giants Disney and ITV have cemented a joint streaming arrangement, aiming to exchange content and broaden their audiences. The agreement will see Disney+ UK subscribers accessing a variety of ITVX shows at no added cost.
Meanwhile, Apple is making moves to acquire the U.S. broadcasting rights for Formula 1 races, a potential deal underscored by the success of its film 'F1: The Movie', which has already grossed over $300 million globally.
Additionally, video game actors in Hollywood have successfully negotiated a new contract with studios, emphasizing AI safety. In other entertainment news, David Corenswet is set to portray Superman in an upcoming film, and the English version of the animated hit 'Ne Zha 2' is slated for an August release in multiple countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
