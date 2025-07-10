Global Entertainment Unites: Disney, ITV and Apple's New Ventures

Entertainment giants Disney and ITV have cemented a joint streaming arrangement, aiming to exchange content and broaden their audiences. The agreement will see Disney+ UK subscribers accessing a variety of ITVX shows at no added cost.

Meanwhile, Apple is making moves to acquire the U.S. broadcasting rights for Formula 1 races, a potential deal underscored by the success of its film 'F1: The Movie', which has already grossed over $300 million globally.

Additionally, video game actors in Hollywood have successfully negotiated a new contract with studios, emphasizing AI safety. In other entertainment news, David Corenswet is set to portray Superman in an upcoming film, and the English version of the animated hit 'Ne Zha 2' is slated for an August release in multiple countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)