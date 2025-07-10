Iconic Birkin Bag Sells for Record €8.6 Million in Paris Auction

The legendary Birkin bag, originally designed for actress Jane Birkin, has reached a record sale price of 8.6 million euros at a Sotheby's auction in Paris. Known for its distinct rectangular design with a place for baby bottles, the iconic bag was initially created in 1984 when Birkin voiced her need for a functional yet fashionable accessory.

Hermes executive Jean-Louis Dumas seized the moment and sketched the design that would later become a symbol of high fashion. The bag, which bears Birkin's J.B. initials and uniquely non-detachable strap, was acquired by a private Japanese buyer, marking the highest known auction price for a fashion item.

The Birkin bag's rich history includes a period worn daily by Birkin herself and an auction for charity in 1994 to support HIV/AIDS awareness. Following a purchase by a French collector in 2000, this sale comes just months after Birkin's passing, leaving behind a legacy both in style and compassionate activism.

