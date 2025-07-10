Left Menu

Iconic Birkin Bag Sells for Record €8.6 Million in Paris Auction

The first custom-made Birkin bag, designed for actress Jane Birkin in 1984, has been sold at an auction in Paris for a record 8.6 million euros. This bag, a symbol of timeless fashion, bears Birkin's initials and was originally crafted by Hermes executive Jean-Louis Dumas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:13 IST
Iconic Birkin Bag Sells for Record €8.6 Million in Paris Auction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The legendary Birkin bag, originally designed for actress Jane Birkin, has reached a record sale price of 8.6 million euros at a Sotheby's auction in Paris. Known for its distinct rectangular design with a place for baby bottles, the iconic bag was initially created in 1984 when Birkin voiced her need for a functional yet fashionable accessory.

Hermes executive Jean-Louis Dumas seized the moment and sketched the design that would later become a symbol of high fashion. The bag, which bears Birkin's J.B. initials and uniquely non-detachable strap, was acquired by a private Japanese buyer, marking the highest known auction price for a fashion item.

The Birkin bag's rich history includes a period worn daily by Birkin herself and an auction for charity in 1994 to support HIV/AIDS awareness. Following a purchase by a French collector in 2000, this sale comes just months after Birkin's passing, leaving behind a legacy both in style and compassionate activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025