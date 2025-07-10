Shrikhand Yatra: Journey of Faith and Resilience Begins Amid Tightened Safety Measures

The annual Shrikhand Yatra, known for its grueling trek, kicked off on Thursday as Budhi Singh, chairman of the Milk Federation, flagged off the first group of pilgrims.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Tarul S Ravish announced that the pilgrimage, ending on July 23, will allow a daily maximum of 800 participants. The designated trek, reaching 16,900 feet, is famed as one of India's most strenuous spiritual journeys.

Authorities have set up five camps and ensured healthcare and security services are available for participants. Mandatory registration and medical checks are required, with on-site registration offered for those unable to register online. Fixed prices for food items and organized 'langars' aim to support the pilgrims on their journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)