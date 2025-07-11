Inmates Spice Up Opportunities: Indore Jail's New Masala Venture

In a unique rehabilitation initiative, inmates at Indore Central Jail will soon be involved in spice production under the banner of 'Maa Ahilya Masala Udyog'. This project, inaugurated by Govind Pratap Singh, Director General of the Prison and Correctional Services Department of Madhya Pradesh, seeks to provide prisoners with viable skills for self-employment post-incarceration.

According to Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar, the inmates will harness automatic machines to produce a variety of spices, including coriander, turmeric, Kashmiri red chilli, and garam masala. Initially, these spices will meet the needs of prison kitchens in Indore and nearby districts.

Additionally, the spices will be packaged for sale to the general public, with requests submitted to deliver them to government hostels and public institutions. This endeavor not only serves culinary purposes but also equips prisoners with valuable life skills, enhancing their prospects after release.