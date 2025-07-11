Larry David & The Obamas: Rewriting US History with Humor on HBO

Larry David is set to partner with Barack and Michelle Obama on a new HBO sketch series, announced by the network on Thursday. Known for his sharp wit and humorous grumblings, David will infuse his unique sensibility into American history through six half-hour episodes.

The show, produced by the Obamas' company, Higher Ground, and marking the nation's 250th anniversary, stars David as executive producer, writer, and lead. David's frequent collaborator, Jeff Schaffer, will co-write and direct the series. While HBO has not released a premiere date, the announcement comes just a year after 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' concluded.

Through Higher Ground, the Obamas aim to elevate diverse voices in entertainment, having launched successful projects like 'American Factory' and 'Waffles + Mochi.' This new venture adds a comedic touch to their growing portfolio, showcasing their behind-the-scenes influence in the industry.