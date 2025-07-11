Left Menu

Dhadak 2: Love in the Shadow of Caste

The trailer of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri's upcoming film 'Dhadak 2' showcases a romantic drama challenged by casteism. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the story follows Neelesh and Vidhi, law students whose love is tested by social constraints. The film releases on August 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:49 IST
Dhadak 2: Love in the Shadow of Caste
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated trailer for 'Dhadak 2' has been unveiled, featuring actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in a romantic story that tackles the issue of casteism. Written and directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is produced by industry giants Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

The storyline is centered around Neelesh, played by Chaturvedi, and Vidhi, portrayed by Dimri, both studying law. Their budding romance faces scrutiny due to Neelesh's reservation quota admission. Despite Vidhi's indifference to such social barriers, the couple must navigate societal challenges to preserve their love.

'Dhadak 2', which borrows its title from the 2018 film, was initially scheduled for a November 2024 release but faced delays. It is now set to hit theaters on August 1, with a cast that also includes Ashish Chaudhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025