Dhadak 2: Love in the Shadow of Caste

The much-anticipated trailer for 'Dhadak 2' has been unveiled, featuring actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in a romantic story that tackles the issue of casteism. Written and directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is produced by industry giants Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

The storyline is centered around Neelesh, played by Chaturvedi, and Vidhi, portrayed by Dimri, both studying law. Their budding romance faces scrutiny due to Neelesh's reservation quota admission. Despite Vidhi's indifference to such social barriers, the couple must navigate societal challenges to preserve their love.

'Dhadak 2', which borrows its title from the 2018 film, was initially scheduled for a November 2024 release but faced delays. It is now set to hit theaters on August 1, with a cast that also includes Ashish Chaudhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)