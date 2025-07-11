Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over 'Udaipur Files' Ban

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Sangathan protested a Delhi High Court stay on 'Udaipur Files,' a film about the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. The court halted the film's release due to concerns over societal disharmony, prompting a call for government intervention.

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Sangathan staged a protest demanding the release of the film 'Udaipur Files,' halted by a court order. The group's national president, Sachin Sirohi, highlighted the film's scheduled first show at a local mall, disrupted by the Delhi High Court's stay.

Sirohi emphasized the film's significance, portraying it as a depiction of reality, particularly concerning the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. He urged for the film to become tax-free to allow the 1.1 billion Hindus to view its narrative. The protest saw demands communicated to the mall's head office and the central government.

The Delhi High Court's decision to stay the release of 'Udaipur Files' was based on pleas about its potential for promoting societal disharmony. The film focuses on the 2022 murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, and the ongoing trial against the accused continues in the Special NIA court in Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

