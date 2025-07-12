Pilgrims Embark on Amarnath Yatra Amid Tight Security

The 11th batch of 6,639 pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu Saturday for the sacred Amarnath cave in south Kashmir, officials confirmed. Among the group were 1,462 women, 41 children, and 181 sadhus and sadhvis embarking for the twin base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal.

Officials stated that 4,302 pilgrims set off for the Pahalgam base camp in a convoy composed of 159 vehicles, while 2,337 opted for the Baltal route, traveling in 116 vehicles. The annual 38-day pilgrimage commenced on July 3 and concludes on August 9, aligning with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

So far, more than 1.65 lakh devotees have visited the shrine, notable for housing a naturally formed Shivlingam, symbolizing the event's religious significance.