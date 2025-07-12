Left Menu

Pilgrims Embark on Amarnath Yatra Amid Tight Security

A group of 6,639 pilgrims set off from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu to visit the holy Amarnath cave in Kashmir. This event marks the 11th batch of this pilgrimage. The journey involves two distinct routes with significant security measures in place as part of a 38-day religious ritual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-07-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 09:27 IST
Pilgrims Embark on Amarnath Yatra Amid Tight Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 11th batch of 6,639 pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu Saturday for the sacred Amarnath cave in south Kashmir, officials confirmed. Among the group were 1,462 women, 41 children, and 181 sadhus and sadhvis embarking for the twin base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal.

Officials stated that 4,302 pilgrims set off for the Pahalgam base camp in a convoy composed of 159 vehicles, while 2,337 opted for the Baltal route, traveling in 116 vehicles. The annual 38-day pilgrimage commenced on July 3 and concludes on August 9, aligning with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

So far, more than 1.65 lakh devotees have visited the shrine, notable for housing a naturally formed Shivlingam, symbolizing the event's religious significance.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025